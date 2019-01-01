QQQ
Range
0.47 - 0.54
Vol / Avg.
73.7K/124.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
35.3M
Outstanding
Patriot Battery Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. The company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. In addition, the company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

Patriot Battery Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQB: PMETF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Patriot Battery Metals's (PMETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patriot Battery Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patriot Battery Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF)?

A

The stock price for Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQB: PMETF) is $0.48935 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot Battery Metals.

Q

When is Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQB:PMETF) reporting earnings?

A

Patriot Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patriot Battery Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) operate in?

A

Patriot Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.