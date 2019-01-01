Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PLYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.04% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Playa Hotels & Resorts maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Playa Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $15.00. The current price Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) is trading at is $8.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.