Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$219.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$219.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Playa Hotels & Resorts using advanced sorting and filters.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
When is Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reporting earnings?
Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.08.
What were Playa Hotels & Resorts’s (NASDAQ:PLYA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $140.6M, which beat the estimate of $137.3M.
