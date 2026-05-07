U.S. tech stocks clung to record highs by midday Thursday as crude oil tumbled nearly 3% on hopes that Iran will accept a 14-point U.S. memorandum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
WTI crude fell 3.3% to roughly $91.93 a barrel, while Brent crude slid 3.0% to $98.26, on pace to close at the lowest levels in nearly three weeks.
Both benchmarks have plunged more than 11% this week as the prospect of restored tanker flows through Hormuz erodes the geopolitical premium that had pushed oil well above $100 earlier in the spring.
Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, the picture was mixed.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 7,376 after hitting a fresh intraday record high of 7,385 earlier in the session, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.4% to 28,706, also smashing prior records.
Over the past six weeks, the Nasdaq has rallied 24%, on pace for its best 6-week rally since April 2020.
Small caps lagged, with the Russell 2000 down 0.7% to 2,867.
Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
Thursday’s Earnings Movers
The cloud observability firm raised full-year revenue guidance to a $4.32 billion midpoint, citing AI-related compute demand and FedRAMP High certification.
McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) traded flat after a Q1 EPS beat of $2.83 versus $2.75 and 3.8% same-store sales growth — a print Wall Street appeared to view as already priced in.
The Downside Was Equally Violent
- Outside the Russell 1000, Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) cratered nearly 38% despite a Q1 EPS beat after guiding Q2 revenue flat and Q2 EPS to $0.05–$0.08 — well below the just-reported quarter.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) dropped roughly 29% on a soft quarter and cautious commentary on store-level margins.
Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers
Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers
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