Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Planet Fitness membership exercise club, Revere Massachusetts USA
May 8, 2026 1:10 PM 2 min read

Planet Fitness Trips Over Marketing Errors, Analysts Slash Expectations

The fitness chain also faced fresh analyst pressure after a Wall Street analyst downgraded the stock, citing slowing membership momentum and limited near-term catalysts.

On Thursday, the company reported first-quarter financial results and cut its fiscal-year 2026 guidance below estimates.

Q1 Highlights

Planet Fitness reported adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 63 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $337.23 million, beating the consensus estimate of $299.32 million and representing a 21.9% year-over-year increase.

Planet Fitness said system-wide same club sales increased 3.5% in the quarter, while system-wide sales rose $88 million year-over-year to $1.4 billion.

Bank of America Securities analyst Andrew G. Didora downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, lowering the price forecast from $110 to $59.

Analyst’s Take

The analyst turned cautious on Planet Fitness after the company cut its 2026 outlook, citing weaker-than-expected member sign-ups, marketing execution issues, and the decision to delay a planned Black Card price increase.

The analyst said first-quarter membership growth missed internal expectations, with Planet Fitness adding 700,000 net new members during what is typically the company’s strongest sign-up period of the year. Management attributed the shortfall to marketing missteps that targeted more fitness-focused consumers instead of beginners.

Bank of America also noted that Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 guidance across key metrics, including same-club sales growth, revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share.

Didora said new marketing initiatives and a fresh advertising campaign may take time to gain traction, limiting near-term catalysts for the stock. The analyst also lowered 2026 EPS estimates to $3.22 from $3.39 and reduced the 2027 forecast to $3.70 from $4.10.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecastof $92.00 (23 analysts). Recent analyst moves include:

  • Guggenheim: Buy (Lowers forecast to $95.00) (May 8)
  • Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $65.00) (May 8)
  • Keybanc: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $65.00) (May 8)

PLNT Price Action: Planet Fitness shares were up 4.12% at $45.82 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved