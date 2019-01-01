Rothschild & Co SCA is a financial advisory group that provides merger and acquisition, strategy and financing advice, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, families, individuals, and governments globally. The company operates through three divisions: Rothschild Global Advisory, which offers merger and acquisition, strategy, and financing solutions to clients; Rothschild Private Wealth & Rothschild Asset Management, which provides investing, structuring, and safeguarding solutions; and Rothschild Merchant Banking, which is engaged in corporate private equity, managed funds, direct lending, and credit management. Its geographical segments are France, United Kingdom & Channel Islands, Americas, Rest of Europe, Switzerland, Australia & Asia, and others.