Rothschild & Co SCA is a financial advisory group that provides merger and acquisition, strategy and financing advice, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, families, individuals, and governments globally. The company operates through three divisions: Rothschild Global Advisory, which offers merger and acquisition, strategy, and financing solutions to clients; Rothschild Private Wealth & Rothschild Asset Management, which provides investing, structuring, and safeguarding solutions; and Rothschild Merchant Banking, which is engaged in corporate private equity, managed funds, direct lending, and credit management. Its geographical segments are France, United Kingdom & Channel Islands, Americas, Rest of Europe, Switzerland, Australia & Asia, and others.

Rothschild & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rothschild & Co (PIEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rothschild & Co (OTCPK: PIEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rothschild & Co's (PIEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rothschild & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Rothschild & Co (PIEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rothschild & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Rothschild & Co (PIEJF)?

A

The stock price for Rothschild & Co (OTCPK: PIEJF) is $44.302 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:25:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rothschild & Co (PIEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rothschild & Co.

Q

When is Rothschild & Co (OTCPK:PIEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Rothschild & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rothschild & Co (PIEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rothschild & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Rothschild & Co (PIEJF) operate in?

A

Rothschild & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.