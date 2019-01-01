Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Oct 29
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Puhui Wealth Investment Questions & Answers
When is Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) reporting earnings?
Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 29, 2021 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Puhui Wealth Investment’s (NASDAQ:PHCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
