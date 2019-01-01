ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Puhui Wealth Investment
(NASDAQ:PHCF)
0.65
0.0215[3.42%]
At close: Jun 1
0.614
-0.0360[-5.54%]
After Hours: 4:23PM EDT
Day High/Low0.58 - 0.67
52 Week High/Low0.41 - 5.88
Open / Close0.67 / 0.62
Float / Outstanding8.2M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.3.3K / 107.9K
Mkt Cap8.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float8.2M

Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Puhui Wealth Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Oct 29

EPS

$-0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Puhui Wealth Investment using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Puhui Wealth Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) reporting earnings?
A

Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 29, 2021 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Puhui Wealth Investment’s (NASDAQ:PHCF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.