Range
0.85 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
36.7K/99.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 6.23
Mkt Cap
12.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.89
P/E
-
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd is a third-party wealth management service provider. The company is focused on the marketing of financial products, and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients. It generates its revenue from the commissions and recurring service fees generated through wealth management product-related services.

H1 2022
EPS
2022-04-29
REV

Puhui Wealth Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ: PHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Puhui Wealth Investment's (PHCF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puhui Wealth Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF)?

A

The stock price for Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ: PHCF) is $0.9605 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puhui Wealth Investment.

Q

When is Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Puhui Wealth Investment’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puhui Wealth Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) operate in?

A

Puhui Wealth Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.