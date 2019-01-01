Partners Gr Hldg (OTC:PGPHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Partners Gr Hldg
Partners Gr Hldg Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Partners Gr Hldg (OTCPK: PGPHF) was reported by Jefferies on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PGPHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Partners Gr Hldg (OTCPK: PGPHF) was provided by Jefferies, and Partners Gr Hldg downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Partners Gr Hldg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Partners Gr Hldg was filed on July 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Partners Gr Hldg (PGPHF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Partners Gr Hldg (PGPHF) is trading at is $1011.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.