QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Partners Group To Acquire US Rental Homes For $1B: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Asset manager Partners Group Holding AG PGPHF has agreed to buy rental houses owned by Fortress Investment Group for $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.
  • The deal includes more than 2000 new-build homes operated by Kairos Living and about 1,000 homes in contract.
  • The houses are located in the U.S. Sun Belt, and cities such as Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta.
  • Partners Group has $18 billion under management in private real estate and targets sectors.
  • Price Action: PGPHF shares closed lower by 4.38% at $984.83 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsMedia