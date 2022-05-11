Partners Group To Acquire US Rental Homes For $1B: Bloomberg

- Asset manager Partners Group Holding AG PGPHF has agreed to buy rental houses owned by Fortress Investment Group for $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.
- The deal includes more than 2000 new-build homes operated by Kairos Living and about 1,000 homes in contract.
- The houses are located in the U.S. Sun Belt, and cities such as Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta.
- Partners Group has $18 billion under management in private real estate and targets sectors.
- Price Action: PGPHF shares closed lower by 4.38% at $984.83 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.