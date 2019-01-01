QQQ
Range
5.87 - 6.09
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/56.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.22 - 9.7
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.97
P/E
46.15
EPS
-0.23
Shares
3.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
P & F Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and importing of air-powered tools. It derives key revenue from marketing its air tool products to four primary sectors within the Florida pneumatic tool market; Automotive being the highest revenue generator, retail, industrial, and aerospace market. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells a range of industrial tools, systems, gearing, accessories, and a wide variety of replacement parts under the brands ATP, OZAT, Thaxton, Quality Gear, and Numatx.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

P & F Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy P & F Industries (PFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are P & F Industries's (PFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for P & F Industries (PFIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for P & F Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for P & F Industries (PFIN)?

A

The stock price for P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) is $5.95 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does P & F Industries (PFIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 21, 2020.

Q

When is P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) reporting earnings?

A

P & F Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is P & F Industries (PFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for P & F Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does P & F Industries (PFIN) operate in?

A

P & F Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.