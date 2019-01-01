P & F Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and importing of air-powered tools. It derives key revenue from marketing its air tool products to four primary sectors within the Florida pneumatic tool market; Automotive being the highest revenue generator, retail, industrial, and aerospace market. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells a range of industrial tools, systems, gearing, accessories, and a wide variety of replacement parts under the brands ATP, OZAT, Thaxton, Quality Gear, and Numatx.