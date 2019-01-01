Peoples Financial (OTC:PFBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Peoples Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Peoples Financial Questions & Answers
Peoples Financial (PFBX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2020 for Q1.
Peoples Financial (PFBX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 26, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
Peoples Financial (PFBX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 26, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $6.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.