Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7M
Earnings History
Pear Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) reporting earnings?
Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which beat the estimate of $-0.41.
What were Pear Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:PEAR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which missed the estimate of $1.5M.
