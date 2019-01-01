QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Paradigm Medical Industries Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sale of high technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders.


Paradigm Medical Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paradigm Medical Indus (OTCEM: PDMI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paradigm Medical Indus's (PDMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paradigm Medical Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paradigm Medical Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI)?

A

The stock price for Paradigm Medical Indus (OTCEM: PDMI) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paradigm Medical Indus.

Q

When is Paradigm Medical Indus (OTCEM:PDMI) reporting earnings?

A

Paradigm Medical Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paradigm Medical Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Paradigm Medical Indus (PDMI) operate in?

A

Paradigm Medical Indus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.