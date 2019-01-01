PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$22.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PCTEL using advanced sorting and filters.
PCTEL Questions & Answers
When is PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) reporting earnings?
PCTEL (PCTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
What were PCTEL’s (NASDAQ:PCTI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.5M, which missed the estimate of $24.1M.
