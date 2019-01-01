QQQ
Plover Bay Technologies Ltd is an SD-WAN router vendor. The company is engaged in the designing, developing, and marketing of SD-WAN routers and the provision of software licenses and warranty and support services. Its operating segments consist of the sale of SD-WAN routers segment that primarily engages in the sale of wired and wireless routers and Software licences and warranty support services segment. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, AMEA countries, Asia and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.

Plover Bay Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plover Bay Technologies (OTCPK: PBTDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Plover Bay Technologies's (PBTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plover Bay Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plover Bay Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF)?

A

The stock price for Plover Bay Technologies (OTCPK: PBTDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plover Bay Technologies.

Q

When is Plover Bay Technologies (OTCPK:PBTDF) reporting earnings?

A

Plover Bay Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plover Bay Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) operate in?

A

Plover Bay Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.