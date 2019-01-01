Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Prudential Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Prudential Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) reporting earnings?
Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Prudential Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PBIP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
