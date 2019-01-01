ñol

Pennsylvania Warehousing
(OTCEM:PAWH)
5600.00
00
At close: May 7
15 minutes delayed

Pennsylvania Warehousing (OTC:PAWH), Dividends

Pennsylvania Warehousing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pennsylvania Warehousing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.22%

Annual Dividend

$100.0

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Pennsylvania Warehousing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pennsylvania Warehousing (PAWH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pennsylvania Warehousing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $25.00 on September 25, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Pennsylvania Warehousing (PAWH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next Pennsylvania Warehousing (PAWH) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pennsylvania Warehousing (OTCEM:PAWH)?
A

