Pennsylvania Warehousing (OTC:PAWH), Dividends

Pennsylvania Warehousing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pennsylvania Warehousing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pennsylvania Warehousing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $25.00 on September 25, 2018.
