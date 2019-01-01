QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.6 - 8.09
Mkt Cap
132.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Parrot SA creates, develops, and markets consumer technology products for smartphones and tablets worldwide. It offers consumer drones, including mini, AR, and bebop drones; commercial drones; handsfree kits, plug and plays, and infotainment products; Bluetooth, digital music, and infotainment solutions; and audio products and connected devices.

Parrot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parrot (PAOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parrot (OTCEM: PAOTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Parrot's (PAOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parrot.

Q

What is the target price for Parrot (PAOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parrot

Q

Current Stock Price for Parrot (PAOTF)?

A

The stock price for Parrot (OTCEM: PAOTF) is $4.4 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 19:24:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parrot (PAOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parrot.

Q

When is Parrot (OTCEM:PAOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Parrot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parrot (PAOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parrot.

Q

What sector and industry does Parrot (PAOTF) operate in?

A

Parrot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.