Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacton Gold Inc is a Canada based company. It is an exploration stage company and is in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property interests. Its principal business is the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company's project portfolio comprises Red Lake and Pilbara project, among others.

Pacton Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacton Gold (PACXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacton Gold (OTCPK: PACXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacton Gold's (PACXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacton Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Pacton Gold (PACXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacton Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacton Gold (PACXF)?

A

The stock price for Pacton Gold (OTCPK: PACXF) is $0.3169 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacton Gold (PACXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacton Gold.

Q

When is Pacton Gold (OTCPK:PACXF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacton Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacton Gold (PACXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacton Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacton Gold (PACXF) operate in?

A

Pacton Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.