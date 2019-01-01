QQQ
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: PAB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF's (PAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB)?

A

The stock price for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: PAB) is $47.55 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:27:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF.

Q

When is PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA:PAB) reporting earnings?

A

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) operate in?

A

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.