OTP Bank PLC provides universal financial services through several subsidiaries. It performs traditional banking operations via its bank in Hungary. OTP Group also operates in Slovakia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia. Other group activities include car leasing and investments. Insurance services are offered to OTP's clients in collaboration with French insurance company Groupama. Loans make up the majority of the group's earning assets, specifically retail mortgage loans, corporate loans, and retail consumer loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.