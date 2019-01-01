Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Otonomo Technologies
The latest price target for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) was reported by Citigroup on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting OTMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) was provided by Citigroup, and Otonomo Technologies initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Otonomo Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Otonomo Technologies was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) is trading at is $1.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
