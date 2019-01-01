QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Otonomo Technologies Ltd is a one-stop-shop for vehicle data. It delivers the Otonomo Vehicle Data Platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. Its vehicle data marketplace is a neutral intermediary between vehicle data providers and data consumers. It provides secure and equal access to hundreds of data attributes that reveal insights into driver behavior, vehicle health, road hazards, environmental conditions, and traffic trends.

Otonomo Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otonomo Technologies's (OTMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) was reported by Needham on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting OTMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 515.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)?

A

The stock price for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) is $1.3 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otonomo Technologies.

Q

When is Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) reporting earnings?

A

Otonomo Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otonomo Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) operate in?

A

Otonomo Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.