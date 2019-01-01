|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Otonomo Technologies’s space includes: Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR), China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH), Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Hill International (NYSE:HIL).
The latest price target for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) was reported by Needham on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting OTMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 515.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) is $1.3 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Otonomo Technologies.
Otonomo Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Otonomo Technologies.
Otonomo Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.