Orsu Metals Corp is a base and precious metals exploration and development company focusing on the acquisition and development of exploration licenses in countries of the Former Soviet Union. The company currently holds its principal exploration license is the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

Orsu Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orsu Metals (ORSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orsu Metals (OTCPK: ORSUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orsu Metals's (ORSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orsu Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Orsu Metals (ORSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orsu Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Orsu Metals (ORSUF)?

A

The stock price for Orsu Metals (OTCPK: ORSUF) is $0.161 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 16:51:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orsu Metals (ORSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orsu Metals.

Q

When is Orsu Metals (OTCPK:ORSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Orsu Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orsu Metals (ORSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orsu Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Orsu Metals (ORSUF) operate in?

A

Orsu Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.