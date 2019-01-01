ñol

Optimum Interactive USA
(OTCEM:OPTL)
0.0002
00
At close: Mar 21

Optimum Interactive USA (OTC:OPTL), Dividends

Optimum Interactive USA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Optimum Interactive USA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Optimum Interactive USA Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Optimum Interactive USA (OPTL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimum Interactive USA.

Q
What date did I need to own Optimum Interactive USA (OPTL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimum Interactive USA.

Q
How much per share is the next Optimum Interactive USA (OPTL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimum Interactive USA.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Optimum Interactive USA (OTCEM:OPTL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimum Interactive USA.

