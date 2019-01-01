Oneview Healthcare PLC provides patient engagement and clinical workflow technology solutions to healthcare facilities. It provides various solutions such as Inpatient Solution, Outpatient Solution, Clinical Pathways, and others. The company generates its revenue in the form of software usage and content revenue, support services, and license fee. Geographically the company operates in Ireland, the United States, Australia, and the Middle East, and North Africa. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.