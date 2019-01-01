Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ONCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1263.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Oncolytics Biotech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oncolytics Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oncolytics Biotech was filed on February 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) is trading at is $1.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
