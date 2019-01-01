QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
70.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
229.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Omnia Wellness Inc is engaged in innovative massage technology and Bed Therapies. It also provides the SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy technology which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat and a flushing full-body wave through the combined company. It also provides multi-modality technology for chiropractic and physical therapy markets through its subsidiary.

Omnia Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omnia Wellness (OMWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omnia Wellness (OTCPK: OMWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omnia Wellness's (OMWS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omnia Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Omnia Wellness (OMWS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omnia Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Omnia Wellness (OMWS)?

A

The stock price for Omnia Wellness (OTCPK: OMWS) is $0.307 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:37:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omnia Wellness (OMWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omnia Wellness.

Q

When is Omnia Wellness (OTCPK:OMWS) reporting earnings?

A

Omnia Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omnia Wellness (OMWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omnia Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Omnia Wellness (OMWS) operate in?

A

Omnia Wellness is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.