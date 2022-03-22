This Innovative Technology Company Is Changing The Way We Approach Wellness And Physical Therapy

Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash

Steve Howe, Executive Chairman of Omnia Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS: OMWS), was a guest on Benzinga.com’s All Access on Mar 18, 2022.

Omnia develops and markets innovative products for wellness and physical therapy applications. The company has pioneered the use of Endo-Kinetic technology in order to soothe the body from pain, stress, and exercise. Steve discusses his company's technology and plans for the future.

Watch the full interview here: