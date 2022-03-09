Getting The Kinks Out Quick — This Company Offers A Safe Hands-Free Endo-Kinetic, Dry Hydrotherapy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

We were made to move. The CDC says 80% of Americans do not exercise as much as we should. Lack of exercise generally means they are not receiving the proper amount of movement and the related boost to circulation. The BodyStop, from Omnia Wellness OMWS, can help offset some of the issues that can occur with limited movement or exercise. The company says their treatments offer help to supplement or optimize health through what is called endo-kinetics, the internal benefits of external forces.

At BodyStop, Omnia Wellness wants to provide high-quality restorative and relaxation experiences that are customized, convenient, and affordable. BodyStop’s “Spa-like” environment focuses on “feeling better fast” with unique treatments using the best in technology all available at one location. Real therapy, dramatic results.

Omnia Wellness, a Colorado-based health company, says it may have a more convenient option for you at a fraction of the cost of a typical massage session. Introducing the all new BodyStop, which the company says is specifically designed using the latest proven technologies to give clients a dramatic edge to help them stay active and feel better in the process.

Each therapy incorporates “Endo-Kinetics”, or the internal benefit from external stimulation which directly influences the body’s circulatory and lymphatic system. The BodyStop’s Advanced Therapy systems’ patented technologies deliver exceptional results to help users to feel better fast.

Using patented dry hydrotherapy technology, Omnia offers its Advanced Therapies for use in wellness, fitness, and medical centers.

BodyStop is an Omnia-led venture that brings together its robust pipeline of innovative (and touchless) health and wellness products which include:

SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy Massage System - Hydrotherapy System using warm and powerful traveling jets that sweep over the body to help soothe, flush, and restore fatigued muscles and prepare them for activity.

- Hydrotherapy System using warm and powerful traveling jets that sweep over the body to help soothe, flush, and restore fatigued muscles and prepare them for activity. AquaVive Hydro-thermic Massaging Chair - Hydro-thermic system designed for rapid body heating or dramatic cooling to improve circulation or reduce areas of inflammation.

- Hydro-thermic system designed for rapid body heating or dramatic cooling to improve circulation or reduce areas of inflammation. SolaPro Deep Vibration Massage Gun - Percussive gun for powerful targeted muscle relief and conditioning.

- Percussive gun for powerful targeted muscle relief and conditioning. HyperCryo Spot Cryo Treatment - Eliminating pain, reducing inflammation, and improving the blood flow

“Making the World Feel Better Fast”

The company motto is: Making the World Feel Better Fast. By providing three therapies in one with Endo-Kinetics — deep tissue penetration combined with therapeutic heat and sequential compression — the company says the goal is to “deliver the feeling of an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the user.”

Omnia has placed hundreds of its SolaJet therapy units in various personal, commercial and retail settings across the United States including select LA Fitness locations. The company is also developing its own BodyStop wellness centers, spalike locations with a variety of treatments that include SolaJet units in place for individual use. Its first location, in Long Island NY, will see its grand opening in March 2022.

Omnia opened the first BodyStop® Express center in Mission Viejo, California, in 2019, and a second location in Irvine, California, to offer the company’s Advanced Therapy systems.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Picture credit: Omnia Wellness