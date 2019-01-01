OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OMNIQ
OMNIQ Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OMNIQ (NASDAQ: OMQS) was reported by Lake Street on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting OMQS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OMNIQ (NASDAQ: OMQS) was provided by Lake Street, and OMNIQ initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OMNIQ, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OMNIQ was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OMNIQ (OMQS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price OMNIQ (OMQS) is trading at is $5.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
