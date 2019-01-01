OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$26.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.3M
Earnings History
OMNIQ Questions & Answers
When is OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) reporting earnings?
OMNIQ (OMQS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.73, which missed the estimate of $-0.27.
What were OMNIQ’s (NASDAQ:OMQS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.5M, which missed the estimate of $24.6M.
