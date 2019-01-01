QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
24.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oilex Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore unconventional opportunities around the Indian Ocean Rim. The company's activities include exploration of oil and gas; appraisal and development of oil and gas prospects; and production and sale of oil and gas. Some of its projects include Cambay Field, Bhandut Field, JPDA 06-103, West Kampar PSC, and Cooper Eromanga Basins. The company currently operates in the following geographical areas: India, Australia, Joint Petroleum Development Area, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oilex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oilex (OIEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oilex (OTCPK: OIEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oilex's (OIEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oilex.

Q

What is the target price for Oilex (OIEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oilex

Q

Current Stock Price for Oilex (OIEXF)?

A

The stock price for Oilex (OTCPK: OIEXF) is $0.0035 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:13:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oilex (OIEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oilex.

Q

When is Oilex (OTCPK:OIEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Oilex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oilex (OIEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oilex.

Q

What sector and industry does Oilex (OIEXF) operate in?

A

Oilex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.