Oilex Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore unconventional opportunities around the Indian Ocean Rim. The company's activities include exploration of oil and gas; appraisal and development of oil and gas prospects; and production and sale of oil and gas. Some of its projects include Cambay Field, Bhandut Field, JPDA 06-103, West Kampar PSC, and Cooper Eromanga Basins. The company currently operates in the following geographical areas: India, Australia, Joint Petroleum Development Area, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.