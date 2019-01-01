ñol

Gazprom
(OTCPK:OGZPY)
1.10
00
At close: Mar 3
1.73
0.6300[57.27%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.1 - 10.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 790.2K
Mkt Cap13B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS45.91
Total Float-

Gazprom (OTC:OGZPY), Dividends

Gazprom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gazprom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.4365

Last Dividend

Jul 16, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gazprom Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gazprom (OGZPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gazprom.

Q
What date did I need to own Gazprom (OGZPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gazprom.

Q
How much per share is the next Gazprom (OGZPY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gazprom (OGZPY) will be on July 15, 2020 and will be $0.44

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY)?
A

The most current yield for Gazprom (OGZPY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 31, 1999

