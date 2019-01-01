QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Organic Sales and Marketing Inc is a sales and marketing company. The company is specialised in private labelling of all natural and organic non-food products developed and manufactured by other companies. Its products include Dragonfly Organix, Garden guys, MN Cuisine, Funeral Organix among others.

Organic Sales & Mktng Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organic Sales & Mktng (OTCEM: OGSM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Organic Sales & Mktng's (OGSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organic Sales & Mktng.

Q

What is the target price for Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organic Sales & Mktng

Q

Current Stock Price for Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM)?

A

The stock price for Organic Sales & Mktng (OTCEM: OGSM) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 17:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organic Sales & Mktng.

Q

When is Organic Sales & Mktng (OTCEM:OGSM) reporting earnings?

A

Organic Sales & Mktng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organic Sales & Mktng.

Q

What sector and industry does Organic Sales & Mktng (OGSM) operate in?

A

Organic Sales & Mktng is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.