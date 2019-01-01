QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Odyne Corp manufactures, develops and sells of hybrid systems for medium and heavy-duty work trucks. The company sells its modular system for new and retrofit applications direct to truck manufacturers and through a global distribution and service network including Altec, Terex Utilities and selected Allison Transmission distributors.

Odyne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odyne (ODYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odyne (OTCEM: ODYC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Odyne's (ODYC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odyne.

Q

What is the target price for Odyne (ODYC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odyne

Q

Current Stock Price for Odyne (ODYC)?

A

The stock price for Odyne (OTCEM: ODYC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 15:13:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Odyne (ODYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odyne.

Q

When is Odyne (OTCEM:ODYC) reporting earnings?

A

Odyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odyne (ODYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Odyne (ODYC) operate in?

A

Odyne is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.