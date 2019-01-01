QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
OAT Inc is engaged in the Air Conditioning, Heating, and Ventilation construction business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OAT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OAT (OATN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OAT (OTCPK: OATN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OAT's (OATN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OAT.

Q

What is the target price for OAT (OATN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OAT

Q

Current Stock Price for OAT (OATN)?

A

The stock price for OAT (OTCPK: OATN) is $0.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OAT (OATN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OAT.

Q

When is OAT (OTCPK:OATN) reporting earnings?

A

OAT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OAT (OATN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OAT.

Q

What sector and industry does OAT (OATN) operate in?

A

OAT is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.