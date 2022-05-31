Desjardins Trims National Bank Of Canada Price Target By 1%

Desjardins analyst Doug Young lowered the price target for National Bank of Canada NA NTIOF to C$103 from C$104 while maintaining the Hold ratings on the shares.

The analyst states that NA’s 2Q FY22 results had a positive impact, as Adjusted pre-tax and pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were 7% above estimate.

Young mentions that while the capital markets division was a big contributor to the beat, this division has a good track record. Capital markets PTPP earnings were 19% above estimate and increased 5% year-over-year.

The analyst believes management seems to be taking a more conservative stance with Credigy, which could weigh on growth in 2H FY22.

Price Action: NA shares are trading higher by 0.13% at C$97.07 on TSX, and NTIOF is higher by 0.15% at $76.64 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons