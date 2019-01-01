Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NRIM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Northrim BanCorp upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Northrim BanCorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Northrim BanCorp was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is trading at is $42.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
