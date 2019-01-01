Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.200
Quarterly Revenue
$19.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$30.1M
Earnings History
Northrim BanCorp Questions & Answers
When is Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) reporting earnings?
Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
What were Northrim BanCorp’s (NASDAQ:NRIM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $14.2M, which beat the estimate of $14.1M.
