Nuveen Core Plus Impact
(NYSE:NPCT)
12.72
-0.04[-0.31%]
At close: Jun 3
12.4709
-0.2491[-1.96%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NYSE:NPCT), Dividends

Nuveen Core Plus Impact issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Core Plus Impact generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.39%

Annual Dividend

$1.236

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Core Plus Impact. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NYSE:NPCT)?
A

Nuveen Core Plus Impact has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

