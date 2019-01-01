NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $157.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeuroPace's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.30 -0.34 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.34 -0.48 -21.26 Revenue Estimate 10.68M 10.74M 11.30M 10.99 Revenue Actual 11.00M 10.34M 12.63M 11.22M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.30 -0.34 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.34 -0.48 -21.26 Revenue Estimate 10.68M 10.74M 11.30M 10.99 Revenue Actual 11.00M 10.34M 12.63M 11.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.