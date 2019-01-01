NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.44.
Revenue was up $157.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeuroPace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.30
|-0.34
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.34
|-0.48
|-21.26
|Revenue Estimate
|10.68M
|10.74M
|11.30M
|10.99
|Revenue Actual
|11.00M
|10.34M
|12.63M
|11.22M
