Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novan missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $1.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.42 -0.53 -0.5 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.34 -0.45 -0.6 Revenue Estimate 770.00K 750.00K 840.00K 960.00K Revenue Actual 655.00K 737.00K 747.00K 819.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.