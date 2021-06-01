Nine Entertainment Establishes News Content Supply Deal with Google, Facebook
- Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd (OTC: NNMTF) entered into multi-year content-supply deals with Alphabet Inc’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for the Australian Financial Review, Sydney Morning Herald newspapers, and the Nine free-to-air channel to provide articles and clips for Google’s News Showcase platform for five years, and to a similar Facebook product for three years, Reuters reports.
- The deal could be worth A$200 million annually, the Financial Times reported.
- Nine’s rivals Seven West Media Ltd (OTC: WANHY) and News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), have inked similar deals in recent months.
- Facebook planned to invest $1 billion globally over three years to support journalism.
- Google launched the News Showcase platform following Australia’s new content law that mandated the social media companies to pay for the use of the country’s content.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.33% at $329.8 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
