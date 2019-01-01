QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.58 - 1.88
Mkt Cap
142.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
255.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
9 Meters Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. Its products include NM-002, Larazotide, NM-003 and others.

9 Meters Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 9 Meters Biopharma's (NMTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) was reported by BMO Capital on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting NMTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 798.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)?

A

The stock price for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) is $0.5566 last updated Today at 7:24:02 PM.

Q

Does 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Q

When is 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) reporting earnings?

A

9 Meters Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) operate in?

A

9 Meters Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.