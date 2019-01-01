Navios Maritime Hldgs (NYSE:NM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Navios Maritime Hldgs
Navios Maritime Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Navios Maritime Hldgs (NYSE: NM) was reported by JP Morgan on March 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Navios Maritime Hldgs (NYSE: NM) was provided by JP Morgan, and Navios Maritime Hldgs downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Navios Maritime Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Navios Maritime Hldgs was filed on March 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Navios Maritime Hldgs (NM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Navios Maritime Hldgs (NM) is trading at is $3.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
