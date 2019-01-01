QQQ
Range
26.05 - 27.01
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/4.4M
Div / Yield
0.5/1.88%
52 Wk
19.41 - 30.92
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
32.05
Open
26.12
P/E
17.01
EPS
0.35
Shares
581.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NortonLifeLock sells cybersecurity and identity protection for individual consumers through its Norton antivirus and LifeLock brands. The company divested the Symantec enterprise security business to Broadcom in 2019. The Arizona-based company was founded in 1982, went public in 1989, and sells its solutions worldwide.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.440 0.0100
REV700.980M702.000M1.020M

Analyst Ratings

NortonLifeLock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NortonLifeLock (NLOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NortonLifeLock's (NLOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NortonLifeLock (NLOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting NLOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NortonLifeLock (NLOK)?

A

The stock price for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) is $26.965 last updated Today at 7:14:58 PM.

Q

Does NortonLifeLock (NLOK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) reporting earnings?

A

NortonLifeLock’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is NortonLifeLock (NLOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NortonLifeLock.

Q

What sector and industry does NortonLifeLock (NLOK) operate in?

A

NortonLifeLock is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.