NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners
NewLake Capital Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) was reported by Compass Point on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting NLCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.69% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) was provided by Compass Point, and NewLake Capital Partners initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewLake Capital Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewLake Capital Partners was filed on September 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) is trading at is $20.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
