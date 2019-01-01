NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$53.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$53.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev using advanced sorting and filters.
NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev Questions & Answers
When is NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) reporting earnings?
NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NISN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev’s (NASDAQ:NISN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.