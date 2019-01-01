ñol

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev
(NASDAQ:NISN)
0.756
0.0049[0.65%]
At close: Jun 3
0.78
0.0240[3.17%]
After Hours: 7:52PM EDT
Day High/Low0.74 - 0.8
52 Week High/Low0.53 - 17.83
Open / Close0.74 / 0.76
Float / Outstanding26M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.354.1K / 395.3K
Mkt Cap27M
P/E0.54
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.46
Total Float26M

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.440

Quarterly Revenue

$53.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$53.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev Questions & Answers

Q
When is NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) reporting earnings?
A

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NISN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev’s (NASDAQ:NISN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $42.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

